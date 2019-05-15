CHESTERTON, IN - Harold E. Walker Jr. age 71 of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at Chesterton Manor. He was born on December 30, 1947 in Saginaw, MI to Harold E. Walker Sr. and Margaret Bloomingburg, both of whom preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving children: Amanda (Tom) Figolah of Bloomington, IN, April (Greg) Field of Chandler, AZ and Brent (Amy) Walker of Chesterton, IN; his grandchildren: Bridger and Callum Figolah, Brady Boehm, Kyle Koss, and Rhede and Jake Walker; his sisters, Carol (Duane) Berthiaume and Barbara (Don) Mitrzyk; and by his best friend and life partner, Renee.
Harold was a local fixture at Northside Diner, where he charmed the servers and connected with his cronies. He loved visiting the Indiana Dunes for sunsets and taking joy rides to New Buffalo to enjoy the lake front. He enjoyed traveling to golf, but most of all loved visiting Gaylord, MI to see family and share time on Lake Otsego. He was a proud Veteran of the Vietnam War and was the Past Commander at the American Legion in Chesterton, IN.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W Monroe St Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606. Www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
