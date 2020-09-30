VALPARAISO, IN — Harold Eugene Hawes Jr., 83, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at home. He was born January 21, 1937, in Chicago to Harold Eugene and Anne Margaret (Rehor) Hawes Sr. Harold is survived by his daughter, Valerie Hawes, his forever fiancée, Beverly McFarland; and Oscar, their Pekinese dog. Harold was a retired sales representative from Harold Freeman Jewelers. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Jewelers.