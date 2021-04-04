March 12, 1934 - March 31, 2021

FORDSVILLE, KY - Harold Eugene Hendricks, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born March 12, 1934 in Fordsville, KY to Murvel and Mary (Bickett) Hendricks. Harold made his career as an equipment operator with Inland Steel for over 40 years retiring in December of 1995. His life was characterized by his devout personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

On September 15, 1956 in Whiting, IN he married Constance "Connie" Wingert who survives along with their sons: William Kenneth Hendricks and Richard Eugene Hendricks, all of Valparaiso, brother, Charles Hendricks of Massachusetts; and grandchildren: Felicia Renee Hendricks and Jason Richard (Heather) Hendricks. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Stuart and Jewell Hendricks.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. A committal service will be held Wednesday 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery mausoleum chapel. Face masks will be required for attendance.