Jan. 7, 1933 - Nov. 17, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Harold Francis Johnsen, age 89, of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. Preceding him in death were his parents, Hans Raymond and Helen Rose (Riordan) Johnsen; and brothers: Robert, Donald, Paul, and Richard Johnsen. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Johnsen; and sister-in-law, Lois (Richard) Johnsen. He had 30 nieces and nephews and 69 great-nieces and nephews and multiple great-great-nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Hammond High School in 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Engineers, Aviation Battalion, where he was sent to Great Britain to repair airport runways following the WWII bombings. Upon his return he honed his skills as an auto mechanic and all-around handyman, all while working as a service engineer at Linde Aire. He enjoyed woodworking and was always generous with his time and talent; he retired so he would have even more time to help family and friends with anything he could.

Harold was a devout Catholic and was truly devoted to his extended family and loved big family gatherings and listening to what everyone had going on. His good nature, wonderful laugh and beautiful smile will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. The Funeral Mass will be at St John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN on Wednesday, November 23 at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to St John Bosco School (http://www.StJohnBoscoSchool.org/giving).

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com