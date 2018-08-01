VALPARAISO, IN - Harold 'Gene' Bently, 79, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2018. He was born July 21, 1939 to Harold & Pearl Bently and graduated from Boone Grove High School. Gene made his career as a pipefitter and draftsman with Munster Steel Mill for many years. Custom woodworking allowed Gene a creative outlet in recent years that was greatly appreciated by the recipients of his creations.
On October 28, 1987 he married Joyce Graff who survives along with his children: Patricia (Terry) Fleehardy and Kenneth (Heather) Bently, stepchildren: Patty Graff and Ken (Ampie) Graff and grandchildren: Trisha, Mackenzie, Miranda (Will), Matthew, Marcus and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his brother, Phil Bently.
A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials donations may be made to Boone Grove Christian Church or a charity of the donor's choice.