HAMMOND, IN - Harold Gene Floyd of Hammond, passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved wife, Blanche Lorraine (Smith); daughter Debra Schrock (husband Barry); son Harold Dewayne Floyd; son Dennis Floyd (wife Catherine); daughter Cheryl Stacy (husband Bob); daughter Denise Floyd and son Darryl Floyd. He had fourteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mormon.

Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Cemetery service will immediately follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN. For more details, please visit, www.fagenmiller.com.

