CROWN POINT, IN - Harold H. Hilbrich, age 78, of Crown Point, passed away March 10, 2020.

Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathleen; four children Lori Cullen, Kristen (Darrell) Mallory, Dana (Brian) Kaluf and Herb (Abby) Hilbrich; grandchildren Brandon, Joshua, Kyra, Jayson, Madison, Anna and Marlo; sister Carol (John) Whalen and brother Paul (Kathy) Hilbrich. Preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Florence Hilbrich and brother Jack Thiel.

Private funeral services were held and Hal was laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

He was a retired employee with 43 years of service Ford Motor Company, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219-322-6616 in charge of arrangements.