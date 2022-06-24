Harold H. Mussman, Jr.

Harold was born on the family farm in West Creek Township, June 11, 1942 to Harold and Hilda (nee Wille), who preceded him in death. He was a 1960 Lowell High School graduate and took a short course in Agriculture at Purdue University, West Lafayette. He was a lifelong farmer in West Creek where he also served as Township Trustee from 2011 - 2019. He served on the Township Board from 1982 - 2019 and again from 2019 to present, served the Tri Creek Ambulance Board in various capacities, currently as Vice President and also was serving on the Lake County Advisory Drainage Board. Harold loved farming and was still actively engaged, loved community work and his service on the Tri Creek Ambulance Board, mostly, Harold loved his wife and family more than anything. He will be truly be missed.