Harold H. Mussman, Jr.
June 11, 1942 - June 23, 2022
LOWELL - Harold H. Mussman, Jr., 80, of Lowell, lifelong resident of Lowell's West Creek Township, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters: Karleen (Luis Lazaro Carrasco) Mussman, Karen (John) Silvestri; step-children: Tracey (Mike) Parker and Mark (Tammy) Wetmore; grandchildren: Mason and Rachel Parker, John (Jack) Silvestri, Marina Lazaro Carrasco and Angelina Silvestri; sisters: Mary Benck, Frances Adams and Linda Mussmann; numerous nieces; nephews; and a very special young man, Thomas Devine.
Harold was born on the family farm in West Creek Township, June 11, 1942 to Harold and Hilda (nee Wille), who preceded him in death. He was a 1960 Lowell High School graduate and took a short course in Agriculture at Purdue University, West Lafayette. He was a lifelong farmer in West Creek where he also served as Township Trustee from 2011 - 2019. He served on the Township Board from 1982 - 2019 and again from 2019 to present, served the Tri Creek Ambulance Board in various capacities, currently as Vice President and also was serving on the Lake County Advisory Drainage Board. Harold loved farming and was still actively engaged, loved community work and his service on the Tri Creek Ambulance Board, mostly, Harold loved his wife and family more than anything. He will be truly be missed.
Visitation on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Funeral Services on Monday at 11:00 a.m., all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lowell. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowell High School FFA or the American Cancer Society.