Harold (Hal) Carl Valette

Feb. 16, 1935 — Sep. 6, 2021

BANNING, CA — Harold (Hal) Carl Valette, born February 16, 1935 in Gary, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 6, 2021 at his home in Banning, CA.

Hal was a 1952 graduate of Tolleston High School, a 1956 graduate of Valparaiso University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and retired from McDonnell Douglas as an Aerospace Engineer in 1997. Hal was a loving husband and devoted father, and will be greatly missed.

Hal is survived by his wife, Patricia of 62 years, one brother, two children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.