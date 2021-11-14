HOBART, IN - Harold "Hal" R. Furlow, age 73, of Hobart, passed away November 9, 2021. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1966, in Gary, and then attended the University of Co-Lin in Wesson, Mi. Hal was an avid Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers fan. He was a beloved social member of the VFW in Hobart and a member of the United Steelworker's Union. Hal will be greatly missed.