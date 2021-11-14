HOBART, IN - Harold "Hal" R. Furlow, age 73, of Hobart, passed away November 9, 2021. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1966, in Gary, and then attended the University of Co-Lin in Wesson, Mi. Hal was an avid Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers fan. He was a beloved social member of the VFW in Hobart and a member of the United Steelworker's Union. Hal will be greatly missed.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents Harold C. and Thelma Furlow; wife Barbara Furlow; brother-in-law William Scott. He is survived by his son Taylor J. (Mary) Furlow; grandchildren: Thomas Furlow, Michael Furlow, Andrew Furlow, Steven Boo, Benjamin Boo and Tiffany Scott; great- grandchildren: Madison and Avery Scott, Duncan Furlow; sister Maxie Scott.
Visitation for Hal will be Monday, November 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 12:30 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com