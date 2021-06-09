CROWN POINT, IN — Harold "Hal" W. Pinnick, 74, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home on Monday, June 7, 2021. Hal was born February 24, 1947, in Fort Wayne, IN, to the late Ralph and Martha Pinnick. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1964 and received his BS degree in 1968 and doctorate degree in 1972 from Purdue University. He went on to teach and perform research work in chemistry and a number of universities including the University of Georgia and Columbia University. His latest post was at Purdue Northwest in Hammond. Hal enjoyed gardening and was known for his green thumb with all sorts of indoor plants. He was very fond of his dog, Buddy, and his cats, Beaker and D2.