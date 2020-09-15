× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Harold "Hank" Timothy Rozinski, 76, Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:45 p.m. in Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn, IL.

He was born August 14, 1944 in Michigan City, IN to the late Clarence "Spider" and Iona (Morse) Rozinski. On May 21, 1966 in Michigan City, IN he married Sandra Bartos who survives in Valparaiso, IN.

Also surviving are a son, Ryan (Elizabeth Wilkins) Rozinski of Demotte, IN; daughter, Jaime Rozinski of Michigan City, IN; grandchild, Gregory Wilkins; granddog, Nebo; brother, Clarence John (Catherine) Rozinski of LaPorte, IN; and his sister, Juanita (Wayne) Gulliver of Las Vegas, NV.

Hank retired in February 2020 after 55 years as a machinist at Arcelor Mittal, Burns Harbor where he was #2 in seniority within the company. He also had worked as a photographer for the Michigan City News Dispatch during the 1960's. Hank was an avid and fiercely competitive golfer and a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family and anyone that knew him would tell you he was the kindest, most giving man they knew.