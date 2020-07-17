× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Harold James "Buck" Bartholomew (January 22, 1931- July 16, 2020) was the only child of Harold W. and Gladys (Ritz) Bartholomew. Buck graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1949 and Indiana University in 1953. On September 2, 1951, Buck married Betty Aigner, his childhood sweetheart and mother of his two children, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Bartholomew and Carol Stoner, both of Valparaiso.

Buck was a lieutenant in the US Air Force, 1953-1956. In 1956, Buck joined his father at Bartholomew and Son Insurance. Buck was an exceptional golfer: a captain of the Indiana University golf team; winner of seven consecutive city championships, and several Valparaiso Country Club championships. Legend has it that one of those championships was won with his wife's golf clubs.

Betty passed away unexpectedly in January, 1988. In 1991, Buck married Betty "Jean" Heinrich. They shared many happy years in Valparaiso and Marco Island, FL. Jean predeceased Buck in 2016.

Buck has four grandchildren: Kyle (Suzanne), Austin TX and Brian (Jessica) Bartholomew, Fort Collins, CO; Samuel (Alison), Worcester, MA and Katherine Stoner, Framingham, MA; four great-grandchildren—Marley and Jack Bartholomew; Lucia and Rhys Stoner; four nieces and nephews—Mark (Char) Aigner, Beth Hoen, Karen (Doug) Prescott; and James (Patty) Aigner; son-in-law, Robert Stoner.