Harold James Rouhselange

Harold James Rouhselange

July 2, 1930 - March 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Harold James (Jim)(Sookie) Rouhselange, age 91, passed away on March 17, 2022 at Advent Health hospital in Orange City, Florida. Jim was the seventh of nine children born to the late Joseph and Magdaline (Schmidt) Rouhselange on July 2, 1930 in Crown Point, Indiana. Jim graduated from Crown Point High School in 1949 where he played several sports including football which he loved and served in the Indiana National Guard. Jim started as a Salesman for Jim Beam Distilleries and was in the beer and Liquor business for years until going to work for his nephew Steve Kash who owned Kentron Inc, where he was the top salesman for years he loved every minute of working there, he eventually retired in Crystal River, FL. Jim loved life and enjoyed family and friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Marianne, son Jeffrey (Katie) Rouhselange, granddaughter, Jamie Rouhselange, sisters Lyra (James) Kennedy, Joan Polzin, and Janis (Jon) Hendrix and many nieces and nephews (and were sure they were his favorite). He was preceded in death by his son Harold James Rouhselange, Jr. in 2019; siblings Marie Kash, Helen O'Brien, Irene Bjorklund, Gilbert Rouhselange, and Vernon Rouhselange. Service will be held at Fountain Memorial Park in Homosassa, Florida on March 29th, 2022 at 11 am. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

