MUNSTER, IN - Harold Koenig, 105, Munster, passed away August 26, 2019. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Dr. Highland, IN. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.