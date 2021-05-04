 Skip to main content
Harold L. Gaines

Feb. 7, 1939 - April 30, 2021

LONG BEACH, IN - Harold L. Gaines, 82, of Long Beach, IN passed away at his home on Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born February 7, 1939 in Shelbyville, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip A. and Renia B. (Gailey) Gaines and his brother, Phillip "Alan" Gaines. He is survived by his sister, Donna Lundahl; and nieces: Shellee Nelson and Pam (Tom) Shriner of Valparaiso. A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial donations in Harold's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or The VNA of Northwest Indiana.

