DeMOTTE, IN — Harold L. Graham, 67 of DeMotte, IN passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Graham; son, William "Scott" Graham; sister, Holly Steele and Brother, Scott Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jackie Graham. Harold retired from Inland Steel after 35 years of service. Visitation will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net

