LOWELL, IN - Harold L. "Hal" Miller 87, of Lowell, IN, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Katherine; children: Jane, Brian, Sandra and Stanley Miller; stepchildren: Speros (Aimee) Batistatos, Michael Craft; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Max (Pat) Miller, Betty Riggers; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. Hal was a member of St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church in Hobart, IN, was active in the community of Wabash, and a Korean War Army veteran serving in Germany.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation, Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342, with Fr. Ross officiating. Cremation will follow services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. www.sheetsfuneral.com