GRIFFITH, IN - Harold (Poppie) Milton Hinshaw, 86, of Griffith, IN, passed away December 10, 2020. He is survived by: children, Deb (Alex) Cantrell, Carolyn (Bruce) Goebel and Dave (Kathy) Hinshaw; grandchildren: Damien (Norma) Kennedy, Candace Nelson, Rachel Ziegler, Dan (Lindsay) Hinshaw, Kristi Lee, Mike (Shaina) Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Jennifer Cantrell Simpson and Amber Cantrell Tikalsky; and great-grandchildren: Cade (Emily), Seth, Isabella, Chloe, Tyler, Zach, Mackinley, Aiden Z. Isaac, Peter, Aaron, Tavin, Braylen, Bryant, Addison, Michael Jr. Sydney, Carter, Kristian and Aiden T. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Norma Jean (Harris) Hinshaw; half brother, Ray Hutchins; and sister, Barbara Heilmeyer.

Harold graduated from Calumet High School in 1952 and Purdue University in 1967 with a degree in industrial engineering with highest distinction. Retired from Union Tank after 40 years of service. He began as a draftsman and progressed to the director of estimating department. He served on the board of directors for Lakeside Credit Union. Harold was a humble, loving, patient, caring husband, and father to all. He loved taking pictures of his family and their life events, and representing Santa at the holidays. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.