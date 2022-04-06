Oct. 16, 1932 - April 2, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Harold R. Thews, age 89, a longtime resident of Portage, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Harold is survived by his three daughters: Kathy Schroll, Karen (Stephen) Arndt, Kristine (Kevin) Fannin; son, Ken (Michelle) Thews; grandchildren: Nicole Slack, Michael (Jamie) Schroll, Scott (Jana) Schroll, Tim (Hannah) Schroll, Nathan (Brittany) Smith, Matthew (Ashley) Schroll, Brianne (Bryan) Clark, Brendan Thews; step-grandchildren: Megan (Blair) Klimek and Anna (Marc) Jones; great-grandchildren: Talan, Landon, Darrin, Brody, Noah, Owen, Remington, Harper, Mila, Ellington, Leo, Oakley, Clara and soon to come Wyatt; step-great grandchildren: Patrick, Liam, Graeme and Reed; sister: Wilma (late Kenneth) Fehd; many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Thews, parents, parents-in-law: Thomas and Anna Minda; brother, Robert (Diane) Thews; brother-in-law, Joseph Minda; sister in law and brother in law: Nettie and Terry Brooks.

Harold was born on October 16, 1932 in Chicago to the late Elmer and Mildred Thews. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a former member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of East Gary Edison High School, Class of 1950. Harold served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for Milbrath Ready Mix Concrete for 26 years and retired from Ozinga Concrete after 10+ years. He also worked for Lakeshore Ford after retirement. He was an avid lover of cars, especially the classics, watching sports and fishing. He enjoyed snowbirding in Arizona for 15 years with his wife.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 8, 2022, at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd. Portage, IN 46368 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service will take place the same day at 12:30 PM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405. Rev. David Kime officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Harold's name to VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, IN.

