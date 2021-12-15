Harold R. Wasko
HIGHLAND, IN — Harold R. Wasko, age 93 of Highland, IN passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He is survived by his children: Bruce (Donna) Wasko and Linda (George) Kallechey; six grandchildren; and 16 great-children. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martha Wasko; loving wife, Clara "Polly" Pauline Wasko; and brothers: Joseph, Jr. and Walter Wasko.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment followed at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.
Harold was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Munster, IN and the AT&T Pioneers.