HIGHLAND, IN — Harold R. Wasko, age 93 of Highland, IN passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He is survived by his children: Bruce (Donna) Wasko and Linda (George) Kallechey; six grandchildren; and 16 great-children. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martha Wasko; loving wife, Clara "Polly" Pauline Wasko; and brothers: Joseph, Jr. and Walter Wasko.