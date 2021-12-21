Aug. 8, 1940 - Dec. 13, 2021

WHEATFIELD, IN - Harold "Slick" Edward Sills, age 81, of Wheatfield, IN passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at home with his loving wife by his side.

Slick was born in Bunsen, Indiana on August 8, 1940 the son of John and Martha Sills. He graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1958. Slick married Bonnie Rigsby on November 3, 1972 in Clinton, Indiana and she survives. He was a union carpenter with Local #599 in Hammond, a member of American Reformed Church, and a past member of Clinton American Legion. Slick enjoyed golfing, past stock car driving and competed at the former Southlake Speedway. He liked watching NASCAR and other sports.

Harold is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bonnie Sills of Wheatfield, IN; daughters: Lorei (Bill) Zucca of Clinton, IN and Lynda (Brad) Harper of Hopkinsville, KY; a grandson that he raised, Wyatt Sills; five grandchildren: numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Darrell (Charlotte) Sills; sister, Wanda Deck; sister and brother-in-law, Pennie (Dennis) Martin; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Harold E. Sills Jr., five sisters and five brothers.