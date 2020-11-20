 Skip to main content
Harold T. 'Bud' Stone, Jr.

DYER, IN — Harold T. "Bud" Stone Jr., 82, of Dyer, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He is survived by his children Ed (Andrea), Alice, Rob, and Sandy Stone; grandchildren, Beth (Derek) Barnett, Carlyn, Jim and Leah Stone; great-grandson, Noah Barnett; and sister, Madalyn "Sis" (Richard) Bitter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Stone.

As per his wishes Harold will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Bud was employed at ACME Steel for over 47 years and was active in their retirement group, S.O.A.R. Donations in his name to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

