KOUTS, IN - Harold Troy Haman, 61 of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born June 24, 1960 in Valparaiso to Harold H. and Marlene (Stowers) Haman. Troy graduated from Kouts High School in 1978 and made his career as an Operating Engineer with G.E. Marshall Inc. in Valparaiso for over 30 years, retiring in 2019. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts, and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Kouts Fire Department for many years. Troy's love of fairs led him to become involved in 4-H as a Superintendent of the sheep project, as well as serving on the Porter County Fair Board. He was President of Farm Bureau Inc. and a member of the Lion's Club also. When he wasn't at a fair, you might find Troy deer hunting, farming, raising sheep, fishing, or spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Those who knew Troy will remember the dedication, hard work, and passion he put into every aspect of his life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Papa who will be deeply missed.