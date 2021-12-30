June 24, 1960 - Dec. 28, 2021
KOUTS, IN - Harold Troy Haman, 61 of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born June 24, 1960 in Valparaiso to Harold H. and Marlene (Stowers) Haman. Troy graduated from Kouts High School in 1978 and made his career as an Operating Engineer with G.E. Marshall Inc. in Valparaiso for over 30 years, retiring in 2019. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts, and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Kouts Fire Department for many years. Troy's love of fairs led him to become involved in 4-H as a Superintendent of the sheep project, as well as serving on the Porter County Fair Board. He was President of Farm Bureau Inc. and a member of the Lion's Club also. When he wasn't at a fair, you might find Troy deer hunting, farming, raising sheep, fishing, or spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Those who knew Troy will remember the dedication, hard work, and passion he put into every aspect of his life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Papa who will be deeply missed.
On September 1, 1984 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton, Troy married the love of his life, Patricia Peterman, who survives, along with their children: Ashley (Jeffrey) Rugg of Morgan Township, Tyler Haman of Kouts; grandchildren: Memphis Joseph and Dylan Hazel Rugg; parents: Harold and Marlene Haman; sisters: Thelma (John) Sawyer and Cindy Gettemy; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Expo Center, with a burial to follow at St. Mary''s Catholic Cemetery in Kouts. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Troy Haman Memorial Scholarship at the Porter County Community Foundation.
KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.