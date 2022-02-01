 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harold Tyrone Allen "H.T."

CRETE, IL - Harold Tyrone Allen "H.T", age 80, of Crete, IL, formerly of Gary and East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Franciscan Alliance Health in Olympia Fields, IL.

Survivors, daughter, Christy Johnson; grandfather of three; great grandfather of eight; four siblings: Samuel (Trina) Allen, Eunita Pettigrew, Willa Williams, and Anthony Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by granddaughter, Teonnee Allen and brother, Fred Earl Davis.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating.

Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Allen family during their time of loss.

