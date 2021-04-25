GRIFFITH, IN - Harold W. Scheeringa, age 66, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Lynn" Scheeringa (nee Thielbar). Loving father of Stacy (Rick) Hodson and Kevin (Apryle) Scheeringa. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Sophya and Jasper. Loving son of Betty and the late Lambert William "Bill" Scheeringa. Dear brother of Donna (Dean) Hoover, Beverly (Keith) Bruxvoort, William "Bill" (Grace) Scheeringa, and Laura (Gary Standish) Scheeringa.
Harold was a hard working, 2nd generation owner of Bill's Produce, Inc., a devoted husband, dedicated father and grandfather, and a friend to all. He was a member of Beacon Light Community church and was instrumental in the fundraising and construction of the new church building. He was also an avid outdoorsman and birder who enjoyed spending time in nature. Harold's enthusiasm, sense of humor and desire to serve others touched the hearts and lives of all who knew him.
Visitation Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Beacon Light Community Church, 3770 Burr St., Gary, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Light Community Church - Debt Reduction Fund. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.