GRIFFITH, IN - Harold W. Scheeringa, age 66, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Lynn" Scheeringa (nee Thielbar). Loving father of Stacy (Rick) Hodson and Kevin (Apryle) Scheeringa. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Sophya and Jasper. Loving son of Betty and the late Lambert William "Bill" Scheeringa. Dear brother of Donna (Dean) Hoover, Beverly (Keith) Bruxvoort, William "Bill" (Grace) Scheeringa, and Laura (Gary Standish) Scheeringa.

Harold was a hard working, 2nd generation owner of Bill's Produce, Inc., a devoted husband, dedicated father and grandfather, and a friend to all. He was a member of Beacon Light Community church and was instrumental in the fundraising and construction of the new church building. He was also an avid outdoorsman and birder who enjoyed spending time in nature. Harold's enthusiasm, sense of humor and desire to serve others touched the hearts and lives of all who knew him.