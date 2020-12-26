CROWN POINT, IN - Harold Wayne McLemore, age 74, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Harold is survived by his wife, Marilyn McLemore; two children: Traci (Vic) Guthrie and Aimee (James) Meeks; three grandchildren: Daniel Guthrie, Caitlyn Guthrie and James Meeks II; and brother, Dale (Debbie) McLemore; and step-siblings: Patsy Black, Lois Stovall, and Fred Hutfilz.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents: Willie (Peck) McLemore and Violet McLemore Hutfilz.

Harold was co-owner of D & H Auto and Complete Auto Source for more than 40 years. He was a member of Street Sweepers Auto Club, enjoyed classic cars and golf and played ice hockey and softball. Harold and Marilyn were married for 54 years and he was the love of her life. He adored his children and grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be Private.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.

