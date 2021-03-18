CROWN POINT, IN - Harriet B. Gamauf,93, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She is survived by her children: Denise (Fred) Wiseman, Dennis (Cheryll) Gamauf, Melody Babcock, Michele (Tim) Lucas; 14 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; siblings: Dorothy (Ted) Johnson, David Hilzley. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry Gamauf; parents, Harry and Thelma Hilzley; brothers: Dean and Harry Jr Hilzley. Harriet was a member of Lowell Church of Christ; a hardworking Farmer's Wife and a feisty redhead.