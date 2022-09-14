MUNSTER, IN - Harriet Barbara Goldberg (nee Chase), 83, beloved wife and best friend of Earl for 63 wonderful years; loving mother of: Lisa (Kevin) Turner and Dr. Stephen (Rebekah) Goldberg; cherished Mamama of: Jacob and Dylan Turner; and Baubie of: Aviva, Gavriel and the late Michael Goldberg; devoted daughter of the late: Elizabeth and Samuel Chase; Dear sister of: the late Milton Chase, Sharon Levenson and Marion Sussman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.