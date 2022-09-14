 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harriet Barbara Goldberg

Harriet Barbara Goldberg

Harriet Barbara Goldberg (nee Chase)

MUNSTER, IN - Harriet Barbara Goldberg (nee Chase), 83, beloved wife and best friend of Earl for 63 wonderful years; loving mother of: Lisa (Kevin) Turner and Dr. Stephen (Rebekah) Goldberg; cherished Mamama of: Jacob and Dylan Turner; and Baubie of: Aviva, Gavriel and the late Michael Goldberg; devoted daughter of the late: Elizabeth and Samuel Chase; Dear sister of: the late Milton Chase, Sharon Levenson and Marion Sussman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chabad of Northwest Indiana at www.chabadnwind.com/donate and the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Private graveside service. Please attend via livestream, Wednesday 12:00 PM. For the link to view the service, shiva information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, www.shalom2.com or (847) 255-3520.

