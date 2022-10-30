 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harriet E. Carlson

Aug. 17, 1924 - Oct. 16, 2022

CAPE CORAL, FL - Harriet E. (nee Von Bronk) Carlson passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022 at the age of 98 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. She was born August 17, 1924 in Chicago, IL and then raised in Highland, IN until retirement in which she moved to Cape Coral, FL with her husband Richard H. Carlson (Deceased).She had previously worked for Indiana Bell and Marshall Field.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Robert) Mason; and son Richard (Charlotte) Carlson; Loving Grandmother to: Kimberly (Tim) Meyer, Kouts, IN, Karen Meyer, Hebron, IN, and Greg Carlson, Highland, IN. She is also survived by five great-grandsons: Justin, David, James, Derek and Jonathan. She has several wonderful nieces and one nephew; Special friend, Jean Triplett.

There will be a celebration of her life at a later date in Highland, IN. If desired, any memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice, Diplomat Parkway, Cape Coral, FL or St. Katherine Drexel Church, 1922 SW 20th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL.

