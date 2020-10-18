AITKIN, MN - Harriet Elaine Flynn, 86 of Aitkin, MN and Merrillville, IN, died October 5, 2020 at in Brainerd. She was born Sepember. 11, 1934 in Griffith, IN. to Howard C. and Mable (VanArsdol) Price. She was a Registered Nurse. She was very active in Merrillville, where she was a member of the P.T.O., Kiwanis Club and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Every year Harriet would buy presents during Christmas and baskets during Easter for children and families that otherwise would go without. She had a beautiful soprano voice and would sing for church services and with different organizations in Indiana.