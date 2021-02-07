Harriet Katherin Peters (McLaughlin)

VALPARAISO, IN - Harriet Katherin Peters (nee McLaughlin), age 78 of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021 after her fight against cancer. She was born in Gary and graduated from Emerson HS, class of '60. She recently retired from Sherwin Williams after 40 years of service. She enjoyed game nights, attending her grandkids' activities and showering family with gifts and love. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Peters; parents James and Kathleen McLaughlin.