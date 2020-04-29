× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Harriet L. Smith (nee Goeb) age 92 of Schererville, formerly of Hammond, passed away on April 26, 2020, at Riley Memorial House (hospice) in Munster, IN. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Paul "Corky" Smith. She is survived by her loving family: Kathy (Jerry) Crampton of Fort Wayne, IN, James (Jim) Smith of Wrightsville Beach, NC, David (Peggy) Smith of Hendersonville, NC, Gayle (Art) Tkaczof Munster, IN, Paul (Denise) Smith of Chester, VA, Karen (John) Reitz of Schererville, IN, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, several loving nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

In addition to creating the most loving home one could ever have, she was a retiree from Van Tils in Hammond with 20 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the United Church of Christ in Highland, where she was a member of the bell choir, an Elder, and taught vacation Bible school.

Memorial service will be planned in her remembrance at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riley Memorial House (Hospice), or to the church. Please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.