Harriet Thomas Williams

Harriet Thomas Williams

Dec. 31, 1925 - Feb. 12, 2022

CHICAGO, IL - Harriet Thomas Williams, born December 31, 1925, in Chicago IL, to Hattie and Carl Bock, passed away February 12, 2022. She married Arthur C. Thomas on May 29, 1948, and they enjoyed 51 wonderful years together. In November of 1949, they moved to Homewood, IL where they raised their children: Paul (Kina), Jonathan (Cindy), and Caryl Martin. She was the grandmother of eight, and the great grandmother of ten. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bock; and her beloved sister-in-law, Alice Bock. She was also blessed with wonderful nieces and nephews. In 2005, she married Robert Williams and they were together for four years.

Memorial Service will be held at 11;00 a.m. St. Paul Community Church in Homewood, IL on March 19, 2022. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Community Church or Children's Home & Aid Society at 125 S. Wacker Dr., 14th Floor, Chicago, IL. 60606. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.

