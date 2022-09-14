Harriett Elizabeth Pinkerton

Nov. 23, 1919 – Sep. 10, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Harriett Pinkerton, age 102 of Munster, IN passed away on September 10, 2022. Harriett is survived by her loving Partner, Ron Buono; and Daughter-in-Law, Patricia Pinkerton; Grandchildren: Heather (Brian) Pinkerton-Wilson, Megan (Robert) Dyke, Warren (Katharine) Reeder, Nathan Reeder, Lori (Steve) Greenberg, Grayden (Sherri) Dixon Sr., Ryan Reeder and Tobie Hall; and many Great-Grandchildren. Harriett was preceded in death by her Husband, Judge Cordell C. Pinkerton; Sons: Dr. Cass A. Pinkerton and Kirk A. Pinkerton; and Daughter-in-Law, Melinda K. Reeder-Pinkerton.

Harriett served in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) in 1942. She was a Librarian, past Executive Director of the American Cancer Society, International Culture Festival Coordinator and member of the League of Women Voters. She was a radio personality and hosted her own radio show for many years on WJOB. Harriett was a member, former Trustee and Worship assistant of Unity Church of Christ.

Harriett enjoyed serving her community. She loved life and enjoyed traveling, and dancing with Ron. Harriett's son's and her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She was gracious, kind and loving.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Geraldine Colvin officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service. www.kishfuneralhome.net