EAST CHICAGO, IN - Harris Lake Brown, Sr., "Calumet Brown", age 73, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home.

Survivors three sons, Harris (Kristina) Brown, Jr., Mark Brown and Robert (Wanda) Sims; three daughters, Neisha Lockett, Lisa Renee (Rev. Willie) Johnson and Erika (Rev. Jamal) Watkins; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Ophelia) Brown and Denver Brown; one sister. Delerria Rentz and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Lillie Pearl Brown; daughter, Angela Brown Green and son, Harris Joshua Brown.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Mission of Jesus Christ, 3924 Kennedy, East Chicago. Rev. Willie Johnson, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at New Mission of Jesus Christ from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Deacon Brown was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Harris family during their time of loss.