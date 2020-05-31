× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Harrison Theodore Charlson, age 88 of Valparaiso, away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1932 in Porter, IN to Theodore and Fonetta (Gunder) Charlson.

Harrison is survived by two sons, William (Sally) Charlson, Brian (Sharon) Charlson; three daughters, Jeanine Klumpe, Renee Charlson, Denise (Scott) Servies; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; brother, Charles (Fran) Charlson; sisters, Edna Michaels, Violet Montreal, Sandy (Gene) Royal; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Charlson; father, Theodore Charlson; mother, Fonetta Larson; and step-father, Fritz Larson.

Harrison was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. He retired from his job as a lifelong truck driver following many years of service with Rediehs. Harrison was a jack of all trades and could be found tinkering in his garage. He loved camping, bird watching and spending time with his family.

Funeral Services for Harrison will be private. He will be interred with military honors at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, 5700 East US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - Portage Chapel. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.