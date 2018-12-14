SOUTH HOLLAND, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Harry A. Nielsen age 96 of South Holland, passed away December 2, 2018. He is survived by his loving family: Michael (Nancy) Dschida, Deborah (Lance) Collins, Joseph and Alexandra Dschida. Harry was preceded in death by Parents Ernest G. and Clara (nee Lundberg) Nielsen, brother Ernest W. Nielsen and sister Rose M. Nielsen.
Funeral services for Harry will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Mr. Nielsen will be laid to rest on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Road, Springfield, IL 62707. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of service.
Harry was born June 28, 1922 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Emil G. Hirsch High School in 1940 and was inducted into the U.S. Army on November 11, 1942. He served during World War II, receiving the World War II Victory Medal, five overseas service bars, one service stripe, and the European African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on December 11, 1945. After returning from his military service, Harry was employed at Standard Oil of Indiana, earning the position of head cashier. He retired in 1976. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). www.schroederlauer.com