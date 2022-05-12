Sept. 30, 1926 - April 6, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Harry C. Cody, age 95, of Crown Point, IN, passed away April 6, 2022. He is survived by two daughters: Kathryn Cruz and Teresa (Bob) Zenor; son-in-law, Edward Cruz; daughter-in-law, Laura Cody; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews and too many friends to count. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary; one daughter, Ellen Cruz; two sons: Paul Cody and Edward Cody and one granddaughter, Crystal Cody.

Harry served his country in the Navy during WWII including a tour in the South Pacific. He retired from Combustion Engineering in East Chicago, Indiana, where he made lifelong friendships. Harry was an avid outdoorsman who passed the love of fishing and hunting onto generations of his family. He was a lifelong die hard Cubs fan.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who survive him.

Family will celebrate Harry's life on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Mt. Ayr Community Center, 101 East Rensselaer Street, Mt. Ayr, IN, 47964 from 1:00 PM-4:00 PM. All friends are welcome to attend and reminisce.