Aug 2, 1944 - March 19, 2023

CHESTERTON, IN - Harry Duane Pakish, age 78 of Chesterton, IN passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was born on August 2, 1944 in New Eagle Borough, PA to Harry and Helen (Scrip) Pakish who preceded him in death.

Harry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet (Tirpak) Pakish; two daughters, Rebecca (Josh) White, Jennifer Pakish; three grandsons, Alexander James Long, Owen Michael Crum, Gavin Dane Rue; sister, Cassandra (Tom) Astle; and many extended family and friends.

Harry's family fondly remembers him as a loving father, grandfather, golfer, and loyal friend. He loved the great golf courses he played around the country, including Pebble Beach and Spy Glass in California. He enjoyed his attendance at many golf tournaments, including the Masters and the one at Olympia Fields. He was proud of the three times he hit a hole in one. Harry also enjoyed hiking trails around the country. Some of his favorites included the trails in Southern Utah, Northern California, Arizona, and climbing to the top of Bell Rock in Sedona. His grandsons gave him some of his happiest memories; Alex on drums, Owen on the pitching mound, and Gavin competing in triathlons. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Dunes Hospice who cared for Harry in his final weeks.

Memorial service on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304, with Pastor Fred Neidner officiating. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A further Celebration of Harry's life will be held immediately after, at the event center at The Spa in Porter, 333 N. Mineral Springs Rd., Porter, IN 46304, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383; or to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.