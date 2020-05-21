CROWN POINT, IN - Harry L. Fuller, age 68, of Crown Point passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1951 in Dolton, IL. Harry was a graduate of Thornridge High School, Class of 1969. Harry retired from the Dolton Fire Department in 2005 as a Lieutenant, after 33 years of service. Serving his community was part of who he was. In his selfless nature, he felt it was his duty to help the people around him. Harry was a loving father and adoring husband. In his prime he was a Harley Davidson riding, beer drinking, golfer and ultimate pie baking master. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, cheering on the Bears and the Cubs (even when they made him mad), watching his grandchildren excel in their school and sports activities, working on projects around the house (with a lot of colorful language) and showering his wife and children with all of the love and attention he felt they deserved.
Harry is survived by his wife, Debi (Anna) Fuller; his son, Christopher Fuller (Melinda); his daughter, Courtney Tome (John) and three grandchildren: Macee and Avree Fuller and Jameson Tome. He will also be missed by his extended family of Susan Anna (mother-in-law), Raymond Anna (father-in-law), Misty Campbell and Denis Campbell (sister-in-law and spouse), Gina Nida (sister-in-law), Jon Anna (brother-in-law) five nieces and many more. Harry was preceded in death by his parents Henry Fuller and Christine (Yost) Fuller.
Given the circumstances surrounding the covid-19 virus, many compromises had to be made regarding arrangements. When it is safe to do so, a Celebration of Life will be held to honor Harry properly! BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
