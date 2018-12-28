VALPARAISO, IN - Harry L. Owen, 88, of Valparaiso formerly of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018. He was born November 24, 1930 in Gary, IN to Tyson and Zella (Brownlee) Owen. Harry made his career as a stonemason for many years, then 25 years as a Teamsters driver.
On October 15, 1949 he married Virginia Krampen who survives along with their children: Michael (Cindy) Owen, Terry (Roxanne) Owen, Patricia Lelek, John (Kelly) Owen, Robert (Lisa) Owen; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts with burial following at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.