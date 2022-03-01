HOBART, IN - Harry N. Pedroza, Jr., age 49, of Hobart passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Northwest Health Portage. Harry was a retired Lake County Sheriff's Deputy who also served eight years on the Lake Station City Council. He was a US Army Veteran, who loved music and was a DJ for many years. Harry was a long-standing member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Station and a member of the 1991 graduating class of River Forest High School.

Harry is survived by his three children: Miguel Pedroza, Maria Pedroza, and Marisol Pedroza, all of Chesterton IN; his parents: Harry N. Pedroza, Sr. and Rosaura (Martinez) Pedroza of Lake Station IN; two brothers: Joe Pedroza and Jason (fiancee Crystal) Pedroza both of Lake Station IN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for Harry will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 West Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:15 am, Friday, March 4, 2022, with prayers at Rees Funeral Home and proceed to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405 for an 11:00 am Rite of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Jaime Perea. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to assist the family in his burial.

