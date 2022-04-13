Feb. 22, 1953 - Apr. 8, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Harry N. Pedroza, Sr., age 69 of Lake Station passed away, April 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1953, in Gary, Indiana to the late Joe and Delia (nee Medina) Pedroza. He was a 1971 graduate of River Forest High School, a veteran of The United States Marine Corps, President of the River Forest School Board, Lake Station Precinct Committeeman, President of his United Steelworkers Local, player agent and coach with the Lake Station Little League, lifelong advocate of the Hispanic community in NWI, Bailiff for Lake County Division 3 for the honorable Julie Cantrell Ballentine, proud husband, father, and extremely proud Grandfather, and brother. RIP Marine.

Harry is survived by his wife of 50 yrs., Rosaura (nee Martinez) Pedroza of Lake Station; two sons: Joe Pedroza and Jason (Crystal) Pedroza both of Lake Station; grandchildren: Miguel, Maria, and Marisol Pedroza, additional bonus grandchildren: Alexandra Lopez, Remington Conover, and Destiny Miller; siblings: Irene Pena, Elliott (Milagros) Pedroza, Samuel (Doris) Pedroza, Rueben (Teresa) Pedroza, Delia (Isaac) Rosado, Jesus (Milta) Pedroza, Frances (John) Vega- Steele, Sylvia Pedroza; numerous nieces and nephews; special family, Rene and Maria Martinez and Theresa Chiang; and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Harry N. Pedroza, Jr.; his parents, Joe and Delia Pedroza; and siblings: Francisco Pedroza, Emily Orosco, Joe Pedroza, and Eva DeLeon.

Visitation for Harry will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with prayers at Rees Funeral Home and proceed to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date. (219)-942-2109 or online condolences www.reesfuenralhomes.com.