Harry Shewmaker

May 17, 1936 - May 13, 2022

FRANKFORT, IN - Harry P. Shewmaker, 85, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. Born May 17, 1936, in East Chicago, IN, Harry was the son of Harry Paul Shewmaker and Caryl A. (Ready) Shewmaker Brown. He graduated in 1954 from East Chicago Washington High School and in 1958 from DePauw University. On September 7, 1958, Harry married Janice Rae Aldrin.

In 1968, he graduated from Chicago Theological Seminary and was ordained as a United Methodist Minister. Together, Harry and Jann served many congregations until he retired in 1976 but continued as an interim Pastor for many years.

In the following years, Harry worked with Area I. He organized the Councils in the counties surrounding Lake County, worked with Development Centers in Rensselaer and Monticello establishing group homes, worked at Logansport State Hospital as the Community Service Director, and served as Town Judge in Monon for four years.

During Harry and Jann's years in Florida, he served with the Tropicana Homeowners Association as Vice President. In 2008, Harry and Jann moved to Wesley Manor where they enjoyed several activities. Harry was a member of St. Matthew UMC, a former Lions Club member, active in the Democratic Party, served on both the Spiritual Life Committee and Friends of Wesley Manor Board and the Board at Ellie's Retreat House.

He enjoyed golf, shuffleboard, pinochle, building computers, hiking, traveling, and participating in Senior Olympics. Harry was a prolific artist and published the book "Marc the Drop". Following Jann's death on March 10, 2016, Harry met Anne Meyer, who has shared Harry's life since.

Also surviving Harry are his children: Marc Aldrin Shewmaker (Colette Weitknecht) of Hobart, Kathleen Jann Shewmaker (Sue Long) of Lafayette, and Kristin Linnea (Fred) Schmidt of Gilbertsville, PA; grandchildren: Alexander Shewmaker, Brynn Schmidt, and Mallory Schmidt; great-granddaughter, Alaina Shewmaker; sister, Nancy Whitcomb of Monticello; Anne's children: Harry Hall (Jamie) Holtsclaw of Plainfield, Sam (Tommy) Creech of Connersville, and Amy Holtsclaw of Fountain City; and Anne's grandchildren; and stepbrothers: Jerrold (Alba) Brown of Bonita Springs, FL and Charles Brown of Grand Rapids, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jann; and a granddaughter, Kelsey Shewmaker.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the memorial service at 12:00 noon, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Frankfort.

Memorials may be made to Ellie's Retreat Home, Wesley Manor Good Samaritan Fund, or Wesley Manor Employee Appreciation Fund.

