HEBRON, IN - Harry T. Szafranski, age 68, of Hebron, IN, formerly of Whiting, IN, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Harry is survived by his wife, Patricia (Harrison) Szafranski; brother, Joe Szafranski; and sisters, Elaine (Joe) Macaluso and Mary Ann Szafranski. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Mary Szafranski.

Harry was retired from United States Gypsum with 32 years of service as a Millwright. He was an avid lover of antique cars and tractors and a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Forestry. Harry was a United States Army Reserve Captain and belonged to the Conservation Reserve Program.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Prayers at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Harry's memory. To view and/or sign Harry's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.