CEDAR LAKE, IN - Harry W. Mackey, Jr., age 66, of Cedar Lake, passed away January 11, 2019. He is survived by his children: Teresa (Jeff) Whelpley, Greg Mackey, and Christine Mackey; grandchildren: Krystal, Brandon, Quintin, and Collin; significant other, Betty Flora-Lovelace; Mother, Mary Mackey; siblings, Larry (Ann) Mackey, John Mackey, Ray Mackey, Judy Mackey, Susan (Steve) Sommers, Betsy (Morgan) Merriman, Sally (Pat) Mackey, Mark Mackey, Tina (Tom) Brite, and Paul Mackey; numerous nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry W. Mackey, Sr.
Friends may greet the family on Monday, January 14, 2019, from 3:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 15th at BURDAN FUENRAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Bill Marshall, officiating. Interment to follow at German Methodist Cemetery.
Harry worked at Wahlberg Photography Studios and Indiana Spray Foam Co. With his kind heart, he would help all he could with their needs or projects. Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society in Harry's memory would be appreciated. www.burdanfuneralhome.com