Harvey A. Jensen

FAIRFIELD, CT/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN — Harvey A. Jensen, formerly of Munster, Indiana, passed away peacefully in Fairfield, Connecticut, on September 15, 2021, at the age of 86. Harvey was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris.

Harvey is survived by his son, Arthur (Helen) and his stepdaughter Kathleen (Stuart) Lindsay. Harvey was a loving grandfather ("Papa") to Mia, Michael, Heather (Christopher), Andrew and Amie. Harvey was a loving uncle to Lynne Major and Ken (Sandy) Cribari. Harvey cherished his great grandchildren and great nephews and great nieces. Harvey was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Cribari (the late Nick Cribari) and his parents Elmer and Myrtle Jensen. Harvey was a devoted family man, served his country proud in the United States Army and enjoyed his Chicago sports teams.

Funeral services for Harvey will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL with Pastor John Richy officiating. Preceeding the service, there will be a short visitation at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Harvey will be laid to rest at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration be made to either St. John Lutheran Church or the American Diabetes Association. Lesko & Polke Funeral Home in Fairfield, CT and Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL have been entrusted with Harvey's care. www.schroederlauer.com