Harvey Bernard Nagle was born on November 17, 1927, in Hammond, IN, the second son of Ben and Tillie Nagle. Married to Bobbie (Blanche) Levin, she was his beloved best friend and companion for 69 years. He was the devoted father of Terry (Pile), Nancy (Wilk) and Bruce Nagle and the grandfather to five cherished grandchildren.
A savvy businessman, Harvey refashioned his career several times. He was a partner in the Nagle Packing Company (Lansing, IL) and an active supporter of community groups. He went on to own and operate two restaurants and later transitioned to packaging sales representative for Champion Container Corp. He continued to make sales and earn commissions until the day he died.
As a younger man, Harvey enjoyed bowling, playing poker and barbequing on weekends for his extended family. Healso enjoyed watching a variety of sports, especially the Chicago Bulls, on T.V. with his adoring dog Maggie by his side.
Harveyloved all types of music and was an avid reader, accumulating hundreds of books in his Nook library. Each morning after breakfast, he could be found on his computer managing his finances, reading news feeds and checking email.His family will deeply miss his generous, kind-hearted and easy-going spirit.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a contribution to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.burnskish.com.