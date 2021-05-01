 Skip to main content
NAPLES, FL — Harvey Cleland, 91, formerly of Dyer, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Naples, Florida, with his family by his side. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet, and loving family: Beth Garrigus, Tim (Pauline), Gary, Dianne Carlsson, Tammy (David James), Patrick Carlsson (Elena) and Lily Carlsson.

Harvey served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1952, was the former owner of Meyers Heating Company in Griffith, and an avid golfer for many years. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Private services and entombment to be held at Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net

